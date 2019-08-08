DraftCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $256.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $168,045.00 and $256.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,626,259 coins and its circulating supply is 8,626,259 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

