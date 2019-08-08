Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$12.33. 301,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.36.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

