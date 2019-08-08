Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Down 0.9%

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), approximately 5,346 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.08. The company has a market cap of $27.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

