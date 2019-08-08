DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

DXPE stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.48.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

