E-Dinar Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.29 Million (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, LocalTrade and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000701 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Livecoin, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

