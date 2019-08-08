e-Gulden Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $68.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00752943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00013741 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002261 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,905,850 coins and its circulating supply is 17,083,277 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.