e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 24,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $788.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $62,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $44,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,096,486 shares of company stock valued at $33,640,073 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,058,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 497,874 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 591,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 502,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

