E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.74).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.62 ($10.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500,091 shares. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.50.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.