Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

EBMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

