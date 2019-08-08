Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Eca Marcellus Trust I has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ECT stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 83.04% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

