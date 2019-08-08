Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Ecology and Environment shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecology and Environment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter. Ecology and Environment had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecology and Environment stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Ecology and Environment worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI)

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

