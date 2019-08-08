Eight Capital Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$42.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.56. The company had a trading volume of 646,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,016. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$19.87 and a 1-year high of C$36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$299.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.49, for a total value of C$2,474,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,262 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,326.37. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,676 over the last 90 days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

