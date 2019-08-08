Elastos Price Tops $3.18 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and $5.05 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00027362 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00262146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.01214962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00092044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,754,982 coins and its circulating supply is 15,819,393 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, CoinEgg, LBank, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

