Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Eight Capital

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$11.89.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.