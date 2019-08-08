Elrond (ERD) Market Cap Hits $16.58 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $10.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00258618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.01213738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00091778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002011 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,065,416,547 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

