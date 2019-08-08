Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% to $18.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.72 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 3,164,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,527. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.