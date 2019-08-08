Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

ENTA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 12,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $224,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

