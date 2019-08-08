Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.92, approximately 2,169,832 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 924,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Specifically, CEO Alan R. Hoskins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,737 shares of company stock worth $959,084. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

