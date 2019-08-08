EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 1,860,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.71, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,614.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

