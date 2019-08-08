Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.50.

Shares of ESI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.33. 100,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$445.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

