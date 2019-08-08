Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $314,000.

Entegris stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,754. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

