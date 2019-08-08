EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of EPAM Systems worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $4,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,300,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $589,425.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

