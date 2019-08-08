Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 545,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,343,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 367,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,421,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 323,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

EEFT stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.79. 12,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

