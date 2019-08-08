EvenCoin Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $908,036.00 and approximately $899,996.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00365873 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00074514 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006227 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,126,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,118,794 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

