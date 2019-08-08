Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Everbridge news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $1,984,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $302,586.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $86.68. 46,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,459. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

