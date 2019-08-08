Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Everi had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EVRI traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,703. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everi by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Everi by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

