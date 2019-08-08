Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.64

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 42206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

