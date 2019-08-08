ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $481,790.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $481,790.00 and $14,492.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00887317 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004450 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,633,437 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

