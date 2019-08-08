Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.47. 1,568,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,748 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

