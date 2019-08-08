Extended Stay America Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Extended Stay America has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

STAY stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

