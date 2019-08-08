Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.61. 6,236,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $518.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.55. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

