Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ FANH opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.23. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $670,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.