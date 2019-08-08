Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Major Shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc Sells 7,026 Shares

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $99,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levin Easterly Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 9,342 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $153,862.74.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 449 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,498.30.

On Friday, July 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 1,078 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894.80.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 94,497 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,338.94.

On Monday, June 17th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 2,892 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,692.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 267 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $4,859.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 902 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $16,668.96.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 21,684 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $407,876.04.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Farmer Bros Co has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $238.56 million, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

