Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15-0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $47-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.85 million.Fastly also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.59-0.51) EPS.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69. Fastly has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 153,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $2,643,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 38,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $816,456.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 587,498 shares of company stock worth $11,546,419.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.