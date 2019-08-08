Feathercoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,408.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.16 million and $7,408.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 246,697,080 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

