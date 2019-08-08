Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.69

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 49632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

