Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given a $149.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned a $149.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,927. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

