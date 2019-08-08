Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Fidus Investment worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $94,326 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,790. The firm has a market cap of $359.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Fidus Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

