FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

