Financial Contrast: China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (OTCMKTS:TSM)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. China Sunergy does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Sunergy and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 31.42% 19.01% 15.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Sunergy and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.20 billion 6.26 $11.86 billion $2.24 18.42

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats China Sunergy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

