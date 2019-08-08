Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Santa Monica Partners LP increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $787.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,531. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $650.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $765.81. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $409.00 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

