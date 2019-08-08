Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,937 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.