First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.34%. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

