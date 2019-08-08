First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.10, approximately 3,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.91% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

