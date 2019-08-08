First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

