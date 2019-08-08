First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.61, 91 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 2.34% of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

