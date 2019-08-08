Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $355.74 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 93.53%.

NASDAQ FVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 48,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,322. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.