Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.18

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 516877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Get Five9 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 413.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $4,300,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $14,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,489 shares of company stock worth $33,508,126. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.