Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,253. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

