FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

FLT stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 695,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,087. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.37. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $296.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

